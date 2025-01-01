The South African Reserve Bank publishes a Quarterly Bulletin, which describes the current economic situation in the country and around the world.

The first part of the bulletin provides a summary economic overview with general information on economic developments and key indicators. Further, the publication is divided into chapters, which examine the global economic situation and changes in South African economy, describe in detail the country's balance of payments and basic economic indicators, such as inflation, changes in income and consumption, the dynamics of production and unemployment, etc. The published readings are provided with comments indicating underlying reasons for changes and possible consequences.

Economists monitor the bulletin, as it is the most comprehensive publication covering all components of the country's current economy. However, the publication influence on currency quotes is usually limited: it summarizes the data already published earlier.