Producer Price Index (PPI) m/m reflects the percentage change in selling prices for goods and services produced by South African industrial companies in the reported month compared to the previous one. The index shows price changes from the perspective of the manufacturer. The value is calculated using basic prices not including VAT and similar taxes directly related to products turnover. Actual amounts of transactions are used in the calculation to reflect the real price movement.

The indicator is calculated based on a monthly survey, during which Statistics South Africa collects data on prices for finished products, intermediate industrial goods, electricity and water, mining and agriculture. All products participating in the calculation are given individual weights. The index is calculated in comparison with the reference period (2016) prices. In this version, the index measures a percentage change compared to the previous month.

The PPI registers price movements at the production level, before products appear on the retail market. Therefore, it allows predicting further changes in prices at the consumer level. The PPI is used as a leading indicator of inflationary pressures. The data is used when preparing the monetary policy.

The indicator growth can have a positive effect on ZAR quotes.

