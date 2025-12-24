CalendarSections

South Africa Building Permits y/y

Country:
South Africa
ZAR, South African rand
Source:
Statistics South Africa
Sector:
Business
Low -6.9% -13.9%
2.0%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-14.5%
-6.9%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Building Permits y/y measure a changed in construction plans approved in the reference month compared to the same month a year ago.

The indicator is calculated based on the results of the survey conducted by Statistics South Africa among large municipalities. The respondents share data on approved construction plans and finished projects. Information about building permits issued to private companies is collected by email, telephone and fax.

Data on approved plans is not comparable to completed buildings, because not all permits result in construction start. Furthermore, if construction does not start within a year, the application should be submitted anew.

Data from the monthly survey is used for monitoring the state of economy and developing the monetary policy. It is also an important data source for GDP evaluation and for the calculation of the composite leading indicator of business cycles.

Growth in the number of approved permits indicates the expansion of the construction sector and a favorable economic situation in the country. Therefore higher readings are usually seen as positive for the local currency.

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Africa Building Permits y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
-6.9%
-13.9%
2.0%
Sep 2025
0.3%
-4.6%
2.1%
Aug 2025
-8.8%
-6.9%
-5.3%
Jul 2025
-4.7%
-3.4%
-12.5%
Jun 2025
-13.3%
-1.1%
13.2%
May 2025
13.2%
1.8%
-20.7%
Apr 2025
-20.8%
2.7%
-4.6%
Mar 2025
-6.7%
11.6%
-8.4%
Feb 2025
-9.0%
11.8%
33.2%
Jan 2025
31.8%
10.0%
13.8%
Dec 2024
12.4%
1.9%
-1.5%
Nov 2024
-2.0%
13.3%
21.6%
Oct 2024
21.6%
19.3%
Sep 2024
19.4%
-0.5%
-1.5%
Aug 2024
-1.5%
6.7%
Jul 2024
5.5%
-31.9%
Jun 2024
-31.8%
-15.3%
May 2024
-14.6%
2.9%
Apr 2024
2.4%
-7.8%
Mar 2024
-7.8%
-16.2%
-8.1%
Feb 2024
-17.6%
0.5%
-13.5%
Jan 2024
-14.7%
-2.9%
-17.1%
Dec 2023
-16.1%
-10.3%
-26.0%
Nov 2023
-26.6%
-15.8%
-22.6%
Oct 2023
-23.3%
-16.8%
-22.5%
Sep 2023
-22.1%
-8.4%
-25.3%
Aug 2023
-25.6%
-3.3%
-17.3%
Jul 2023
-17.3%
-1.5%
14.7%
Jun 2023
10.8%
-5.8%
-12.0%
May 2023
-12.0%
-4.7%
4.4%
Apr 2023
3.7%
-12.8%
-17.4%
Mar 2023
-18.0%
-13.5%
12.7%
Feb 2023
8.6%
-9.2%
-40.0%
Jan 2023
-40.4%
3.0%
-11.5%
Dec 2022
-11.5%
7.5%
13.4%
Nov 2022
8.7%
9.4%
8.9%
Oct 2022
8.0%
11.4%
9.9%
Sep 2022
8.6%
12.2%
12.6%
Aug 2022
15.7%
6.2%
14.1%
Jul 2022
13.2%
-111.2%
21.1%
Jun 2022
19.0%
-121.8%
-6.8%
May 2022
-7.4%
-118.1%
-8.6%
Apr 2022
-8.3%
-107.4%
15.1%
Mar 2022
15.9%
-99.8%
-19.3%
Feb 2022
-19.5%
-93.2%
49.4%
Jan 2022
44.5%
-114.7%
22.2%
Dec 2021
24.8%
-131.7%
3.6%
Nov 2021
-3.7%
-141.9%
3.3%
Oct 2021
3.5%
-170.9%
29.6%
Sep 2021
28.6%
-242.7%
33.4%
