Retail Sales y/y, n.s.a. reflect the percentage change in sales in Mexican retail sector, in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator calculation includes sales of food, textiles and clothing, medical supplies, office supplies, personal goods, household items, computer goods, furniture, cars and spare parts, as well as online retail sales. The year-over-year indicator provides seasonally unadjusted data. The retail sales growth can affect the Mexican peso quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Retail Sales n.s.a. y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.