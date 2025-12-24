Gross Fixed Investments y/y, n.s.a. demonstrate changes in the total volume of Mexico's gross fixed capital formation in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator calculation includes assets which are used in the production process for more than one year and which are subject to property rights. The provided data is not seasonally adjusted.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Gross Fixed Investments n.s.a. y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.