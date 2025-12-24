CalendarSections

Mexico Gross Fixed Investments n.s.a. y/y

Country:
Mexico
MXN, Mexican peso
Source:
National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI)
Sector:
Business
Low -8.4% -6.1%
-8.9%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-6.3%
-8.4%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Gross Fixed Investments y/y, n.s.a. demonstrate changes in the total volume of Mexico's gross fixed capital formation in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator calculation includes assets which are used in the production process for more than one year and which are subject to property rights. The provided data is not seasonally adjusted.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Gross Fixed Investments n.s.a. y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
-8.4%
-6.1%
-8.9%
Aug 2025
-8.9%
-6.0%
-7.2%
Jul 2025
-7.2%
-5.8%
-6.8%
Jun 2025
-6.8%
-5.6%
-6.7%
May 2025
-6.7%
-5.7%
-7.7%
Apr 2025
-7.7%
-1.0%
-4.7%
Mar 2025
-4.7%
-2.4%
-6.0%
Feb 2025
-6.0%
-6.7%
-5.9%
Jan 2025
-5.9%
-1.7%
-4.1%
Dec 2024
-4.1%
3.8%
-0.3%
Nov 2024
-0.3%
-2.0%
-4.5%
Oct 2024
-4.5%
-3.6%
-2.3%
Sep 2024
-2.3%
3.4%
-0.9%
Aug 2024
-0.9%
2.7%
3.9%
Jul 2024
3.9%
-2.2%
0.7%
Jun 2024
0.7%
1.5%
5.6%
May 2024
5.6%
6.2%
10.5%
Apr 2024
10.5%
13.3%
10.9%
Mar 2024
10.9%
16.4%
10.7%
Feb 2024
10.7%
7.6%
13.1%
Jan 2024
13.1%
15.3%
Dec 2023
15.3%
19.3%
Nov 2023
19.3%
24.3%
Oct 2023
24.3%
20.4%
23.3%
Sep 2023
23.3%
28.2%
Aug 2023
28.2%
8.1%
26.6%
Jul 2023
26.6%
26.0%
Jun 2023
26.0%
12.1%
17.4%
May 2023
17.4%
7.6%
6.1%
Apr 2023
6.1%
11.0%
9.1%
Mar 2023
9.1%
10.4%
12.7%
Feb 2023
12.7%
8.7%
7.9%
Jan 2023
7.9%
8.1%
9.4%
Dec 2022
9.4%
6.4%
6.6%
Nov 2022
6.6%
4.8%
6.2%
Oct 2022
6.2%
4.9%
3.3%
Sep 2022
3.3%
4.3%
6.5%
Aug 2022
6.5%
4.9%
2.1%
Jul 2022
2.1%
7.0%
7.8%
Jun 2022
7.8%
6.6%
6.2%
May 2022
6.2%
6.5%
7.0%
Apr 2022
7.0%
3.8%
5.9%
Mar 2022
5.9%
5.1%
1.7%
Feb 2022
1.7%
8.1%
8.6%
Jan 2022
8.6%
6.8%
7.6%
Dec 2021
7.6%
6.2%
5.9%
Nov 2021
5.9%
8.2%
6.5%
Oct 2021
6.5%
12.0%
9.9%
Sep 2021
9.9%
15.0%
13.9%
Aug 2021
13.9%
16.7%
15.7%
123
