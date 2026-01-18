Gross Domestic Product (GDP) y/y, n.s.a. reflects the monetary value of all goods and services produced in Mexico during a given quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The calculation takes into account private consumption, government spending, expenditures of all enterprises and net exports of the country. These figures are not seasonally adjusted. The GDP growth can be seen as positive for the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Gross Domestic Product (GDP) n.s.a. y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.