Fiscal Balance reflects the utilization of financial resources by Mexico's government or public sector. Fiscal Balance is calculated as the difference between income and spending during the reported period. When revenues exceed spending, a budget surplus is formed. Otherwise there is a trade deficit. Fiscal Balance values above zero are seen as positive for the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Fiscal Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.