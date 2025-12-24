CalendarSections

Mexico Fiscal Balance

Country:
Mexico
MXN, Mexican peso
Source:
Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit
Sector:
Trade
Low Mex$​-16.753 B Mex$​65.514 B
Mex$​-197.792 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-16.753 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Fiscal Balance reflects the utilization of financial resources by Mexico's government or public sector. Fiscal Balance is calculated as the difference between income and spending during the reported period. When revenues exceed spending, a budget surplus is formed. Otherwise there is a trade deficit. Fiscal Balance values above zero are seen as positive for the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Fiscal Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
Mex$​-16.753 B
Mex$​65.514 B
Mex$​-197.792 B
Sep 2025
Mex$​-198.109 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-22.475 B
Aug 2025
Mex$​-21.031 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-108.615 B
Jul 2025
Mex$​-101.427 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-192.290 B
Jun 2025
Mex$​-194.280 B
Mex$​-33.901 B
Mex$​-116.187 B
May 2025
Mex$​-117.904 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​10.125 B
Apr 2025
Mex$​0.293 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-23.277 B
Mar 2025
Mex$​-24.596 B
Mex$​-63.005 B
Mex$​-96.759 B
Feb 2025
Mex$​-95.310 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-18.919 B
Jan 2025
Mex$​-19.419 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-618.561 B
Dec 2024
Mex$​-618.561 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-105.953 B
Nov 2024
Mex$​-110.231 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​37.641 B
Oct 2024
Mex$​37.657 B
Mex$​-24.390 B
Mex$​-160.170 B
Sep 2024
Mex$​-161.085 B
Mex$​-56.146 B
Mex$​-3.706 B
Aug 2024
Mex$​-4.393 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-136.686 B
Jul 2024
Mex$​-137.208 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-166.619 B
Jun 2024
Mex$​-166.735 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-174.885 B
May 2024
Mex$​-174.071 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​99.265 B
Apr 2024
Mex$​102.953 B
Mex$​24.267 B
Mex$​-37.171 B
Mar 2024
Mex$​-37.219 B
Mex$​-62.357 B
Mex$​-263.552 B
Feb 2024
Mex$​-263.064 B
Mex$​-53.162 B
Mex$​-136.610 B
Jan 2024
Mex$​-159.136 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-291.232 B
Dec 2023
Mex$​-291.232 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-87.084 B
Nov 2023
Mex$​-87.776 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-29.285 B
Oct 2023
Mex$​-29.577 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-132.514 B
Sep 2023
Mex$​-132.563 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-39.150 B
Aug 2023
Mex$​-38.944 B
Mex$​-60.593 B
Mex$​-78.106 B
Jul 2023
Mex$​-77.562 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-258.114 B
Jun 2023
Mex$​-258.046 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-104.727 B
May 2023
Mex$​-104.275 B
Mex$​18.183 B
Mex$​58.647 B
Apr 2023
Mex$​58.630 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​7.223 B
Mar 2023
Mex$​6.992 B
Mex$​79.075 B
Mex$​-74.282 B
Feb 2023
Mex$​-74.370 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-31.125 B
Jan 2023
Mex$​-33.517 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-456.328 B
Dec 2022
Mex$​-456.328 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-122.653 B
Nov 2022
Mex$​-154.834 B
Mex$​0.204 B
Mex$​-59.990 B
Oct 2022
Mex$​-59.990 B
Mex$​0.204 B
Mex$​-111.252 B
Sep 2022
Mex$​-111.252 B
Mex$​-13.253 B
Mex$​-30.880 B
Aug 2022
Mex$​-30.880 B
Mex$​-22.532 B
Mex$​-49.342 B
Jul 2022
Mex$​-49.342 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-146.393 B
Jun 2022
Mex$​-146.393 B
Mex$​-0.900 B
Mex$​-45.415 B
May 2022
Mex$​-45.415 B
Mex$​-77.628 B
Mex$​53.438 B
Apr 2022
Mex$​53.438 B
Mex$​-28.854 B
Mex$​103.929 B
Mar 2022
Mex$​103.929 B
Mex$​-34.098 B
Mex$​-111.571 B
Feb 2022
Mex$​-111.571 B
Mex$​-2.119 B
Mex$​-58.837 B
Jan 2022
Mex$​-58.837 B
Mex$​-183.757 B
Mex$​-308.053 B
Dec 2021
Mex$​-308.053 B
Mex$​-153.859 B
Mex$​-98.701 B
Nov 2021
Mex$​-98.701 B
Mex$​-77.755 B
Mex$​10.978 B
Oct 2021
Mex$​10.978 B
Mex$​-13.284 B
Mex$​-99.578 B
Sep 2021
Mex$​-99.578 B
Mex$​-7.387 B
Mex$​-19.758 B
