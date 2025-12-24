First Half-Month CPI m/m shows the average change in prices for the basket of consumer goods and services, in the reported period in comparison to the reference period (first half of July 2018). This basket is representative of Mexican households and it reflects total consumption in Mexico. The index growth can be seen as positive for the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico First Half-Month CPI m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.