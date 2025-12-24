The Economic Activity Index m/m reflects the development of the real sector of the Mexican economy, in the reported month compared to the previous month. The index is calculated using a conceptual framework, methodological criteria, classification of economic activities and information sources which are used in annual and quarterly GDP calculations. For this reason, the index is considered as an early estimate of Mexico’s GDP. A higher than expected reading can have a positive effect on the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Economic Activity m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.