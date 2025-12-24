Tankan is a statistical survey conducted by the Bank of Japan based on the Statistical Law which aims to accurately grasp corporate trends throughout the country and to contribute to the appropriate management of monetary policy. BoJ Tankan Small Non-Manufacturing Index shows how service companies assess the pace of economic growth and business environment in the given period.

The Tankan is investigating items throughout the company's activities, including the actual and predicted values of business plans such as corporate business conditions, economic environment, sales, revenues, and capital expenditures.

Tankan Business Conditions survey is sent quarterly to approximately 10,000 enterprises, who are asked about business conditions, supply and demand, volume of orders, employment, profit, etc. Respondents are asked to choose one alternative among three as the best descriptor of prevailing conditions: (1) Favorable (2) Not so favorable (3) Unfavorable. The survey is released sorted by the company's size and sector (Manufacturing and Services).

A higher than expected number should be taken as positive for JPY quotes, while a lower value is usually seen as negative.

Last values: