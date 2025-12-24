CalendarSections

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Small Non-Manufacturing Index

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Bank of Japan
Sector:
Business
Low 15 12
14
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
14
15
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Tankan is a statistical survey conducted by the Bank of Japan based on the Statistical Law which aims to accurately grasp corporate trends throughout the country and to contribute to the appropriate management of monetary policy. BoJ Tankan Small Non-Manufacturing Index shows how service companies assess the pace of economic growth and business environment in the given period.

The Tankan is investigating items throughout the company's activities, including the actual and predicted values of business plans such as corporate business conditions, economic environment, sales, revenues, and capital expenditures.

Tankan Business Conditions survey is sent quarterly to approximately 10,000 enterprises, who are asked about business conditions, supply and demand, volume of orders, employment, profit, etc. Respondents are asked to choose one alternative among three as the best descriptor of prevailing conditions: (1) Favorable (2) Not so favorable (3) Unfavorable. The survey is released sorted by the company's size and sector (Manufacturing and Services).

A higher than expected number should be taken as positive for JPY quotes, while a lower value is usually seen as negative.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan Small Non-Manufacturing Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
4 Q 2025
15
12
14
3 Q 2025
14
12
15
2 Q 2025
15
14
16
1 Q 2025
16
15
16
4 Q 2024
16
12
14
3 Q 2024
14
8
12
2 Q 2024
12
10
13
1 Q 2024
13
14
14
4 Q 2023
14
12
12
3 Q 2023
12
10
11
2 Q 2023
11
7
8
1 Q 2023
8
4
6
4 Q 2022
6
0
2
3 Q 2022
2
-3
-1
2 Q 2022
-1
-5
-6
1 Q 2022
-6
-7
-3
4 Q 2021
-4
-10
-10
3 Q 2021
-10
-10
-9
2 Q 2021
-9
-12
-11
1 Q 2021
-11
-17
-12
4 Q 2020
-12
-26
-22
3 Q 2020
-22
-29
-26
2 Q 2020
-26
-9
-1
1 Q 2020
-1
7
7
4 Q 2019
7
-2
10
3 Q 2019
10
14
10
2 Q 2019
10
14
12
1 Q 2019
12
13
11
4 Q 2018
11
13
10
3 Q 2018
10
10
8
2 Q 2018
8
11
10
1 Q 2018
10
10
9
4 Q 2017
9
5
8
3 Q 2017
8
8
7
2 Q 2017
7
4
1 Q 2017
4
2
4 Q 2016
2
1
3 Q 2016
1
0
2 Q 2016
0
4
1 Q 2016
4
5
4 Q 2015
5
3
3 Q 2015
3
4
2 Q 2015
4
3
1 Q 2015
3
-1
4 Q 2014
-1
0
3 Q 2014
0
2
2 Q 2014
2
8
1 Q 2014
8
4
4 Q 2013
4
-1
3 Q 2013
-1
-4
12
