Economic Calendar
Japan Capital Spending y/y
|Medium
|N/D
|3.0%
|
7.6%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Japan's Capital Spending Index y/y measures the change in the overall value of capital investment made by Japanese companies. It is a leading indicator of business conditions and economic health. Generally it reflects financial condition of commercial corporations in Japan.
Large-scale redevelopment of urban areas continues to lead to high-level capital investment. However, the Japan currently sees the recession, which is called "Lost 20 years". Due to this the same level is not expected to be continued in the future. Lack of positive expectations has an impact on investment.
A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY. However, Japanese yen tends to be more affected by foreign indicators than domestic ones.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Capital Spending y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
