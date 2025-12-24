Japan's Capital Spending Index y/y measures the change in the overall value of capital investment made by Japanese companies. It is a leading indicator of business conditions and economic health. Generally it reflects financial condition of commercial corporations in Japan.

Large-scale redevelopment of urban areas continues to lead to high-level capital investment. However, the Japan currently sees the recession, which is called "Lost 20 years". Due to this the same level is not expected to be continued in the future. Lack of positive expectations has an impact on investment.

A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY. However, Japanese yen tends to be more affected by foreign indicators than domestic ones.

