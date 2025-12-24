CalendarSections

Bank of Japan (BoJ) L Money Stock y/y

Country:
Japan
JPY, Japanese yen
Source:
Bank of Japan
Sector:
Money
High 2.1% 1.7%
2.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
1.8%
2.1%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Bank of Japan's L Money Stock y/y reflects the entire quantity of money circulating in the country's economy. The index reflects money stock changes in the given month compared to the same month a year ago.

The L Money Stock includes cash and residual assets which enterprises and individuals can use for making payments, deposits at depository institutions, time deposits (i.e. the M3 Money Stock) and additional components which have any liquidity. These include pecuniary trusts, investment trusts, straight bonds issued by banks, bank debentures, government securities and foreign bonds.

The calculation is aimed to cover the entire quantity of money held by private households, non-financial corporation, local governments and municipal enterprises. The calculation does not include deposits, etc. held by the central government, depository institutions, insurance companies, government financial institutions, bank and insurance holding companies, as well as by non-residents.

The money stock structure is constantly changing. For example, the proportion of cash is reduced.

The L Money Stock indicator characterizes inflation in the country. Excess money supply growth potentially can cause inflation and generate fears that the government may tighten money growth by allowing the interest rates to rise, which in turn lowers future prices. In Japan, decisions by the Bank of Japan to increase the volume of the Japanese yen may not necessarily lead to inflation, as many Japanese tend to save money, and in particular the elderly tend to prefer cash savings, which are called "Tansu Yokin".

A higher than expected index can be seen as positive/bullish for JPY, but this relationships is not considered reliable.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of Japan (BoJ) L Money Stock y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
2.1%
1.7%
2.1%
Oct 2025
2.2%
2.1%
2.1%
Sep 2025
2.1%
2.2%
2.0%
Aug 2025
1.9%
1.9%
1.6%
Jul 2025
1.6%
1.0%
1.5%
Jun 2025
1.5%
1.7%
1.5%
May 2025
1.4%
2.6%
2.2%
Apr 2025
2.0%
3.4%
3.2%
Mar 2025
3.2%
3.5%
3.3%
Feb 2025
3.2%
3.6%
3.5%
Jan 2025
3.6%
3.6%
3.7%
Dec 2024
3.7%
3.5%
3.5%
Nov 2024
3.2%
3.2%
3.1%
Oct 2024
3.2%
3.2%
3.2%
Sep 2024
3.2%
3.3%
3.2%
Aug 2024
2.9%
3.3%
3.1%
Jul 2024
2.9%
3.0%
3.0%
Jun 2024
3.0%
3.0%
3.3%
May 2024
3.3%
1.8%
2.7%
Apr 2024
1.8%
2.0%
2.2%
Mar 2024
2.1%
2.1%
2.2%
Feb 2024
2.3%
1.9%
2.4%
Jan 2024
2.2%
2.0%
2.1%
Dec 2023
2.2%
2.0%
2.1%
Nov 2023
2.1%
2.0%
2.1%
Oct 2023
2.0%
1.9%
2.1%
Sep 2023
2.1%
1.8%
2.1%
Aug 2023
2.2%
1.9%
2.3%
Jul 2023
2.4%
1.9%
2.6%
Jun 2023
2.6%
1.9%
2.4%
May 2023
2.4%
3.1%
2.8%
Apr 2023
3.0%
3.9%
3.8%
Mar 2023
3.8%
4.1%
3.9%
Feb 2023
3.9%
3.7%
3.7%
Jan 2023
3.5%
3.7%
3.6%
Dec 2022
3.6%
3.8%
3.9%
Nov 2022
4.0%
3.6%
3.9%
Oct 2022
3.7%
4.3%
3.9%
Sep 2022
3.9%
4.5%
4.0%
Aug 2022
4.0%
4.2%
3.9%
Jul 2022
3.8%
3.9%
3.7%
Jun 2022
3.7%
3.7%
3.6%
May 2022
3.6%
3.8%
4.1%
Apr 2022
3.4%
4.2%
4.2%
Mar 2022
4.2%
4.4%
4.2%
Feb 2022
4.2%
4.7%
4.4%
Jan 2022
4.6%
4.7%
4.7%
Dec 2021
4.6%
4.9%
4.8%
Nov 2021
4.8%
4.8%
5.0%
Oct 2021
5.0%
4.8%
4.9%
