RBI Monetary and Credit Information Review is a monthly publication which aims at informing the public about new developments and important financial initiatives adopted by the Reserve Bank. The review is published on the RBI's official website.

The review consists of several sections that cover various topics, such as the foreign exchange market, control measures in relation to the national currency, financial market management, non-banking regulation, payment systems and debt analysis.

If the review contains data indicating an improvement in the economic situation and bank's optimism regarding India's financial situation, the publication may positively affect the Indian rupee quotes.