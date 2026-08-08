India's Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) m/m demonstrates changes in retails prices for food products from the consumer perspective, in the given month compared to the previous month. The index is calculated on a monthly basis. Its calculation methodology is similar to that of the general CPI.

Food and beverages constitute an important part of the consumer basket having the weight of 39.05 of the total Indian CPI. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation releases CFPI for three categories of population: rural, urban and combined index. Data on urban and rural areas are collected by local statistical authorities.

Measurement of food price changes has a great importance in the evaluation of inflation, as in India inflation is often caused by food supply disruptions. CFPI is calculated based on the prices paid by the end user, in contrast to the food price index, for which wholesale prices are used. Similarly to the general CPI, the CFPI growth can be seen as positive for the Indian rupee.

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