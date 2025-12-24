CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

China Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
National Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Business
Medium 49.5 50.2
50.1
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
49.9
49.5
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

China Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is an alternative indicator of China's service sector PMI, which is calculated by state statistics bodies. The calculation is based on a monthly survey of purchasing managers from 4000 Chinese service sector companies.

The questionnaire includes 10 questions about the following business condition aspects in the past month: production volume, the number of new orders, the number of export orders, the number of unfilled orders, stocks of finished goods in warehouses, prices paid, prices received, the number of employees, supplier deliveries, expectations for production and business activity for the next 6 months.

Respondents are polled to give a relative rather than a quantitative description of these indicators: whether each of them has improved, worsened or has not changed. Auxiliary diffuse indexes are compiled based on data received. Each of these indexes is calculated as percentage of positive answers plus half of neutral ones. Non-Manufacturing PMI is compiled using these subindexes.

PMI is one of the key indicators of the national economy state and particularly of its service sector. Purchasing managers are usually the first to notice changes in business conditions due to specifics of their work, therefore PMI can be considered a leading indicator of the country's service sector.

Readings above 50 point to a general growth of service sector activity, and readings below 50 indicate a decline. The growth of non-manufacturing PMI points to the development of the service sector of Chinese economy. This may affect yuan quotes positively.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "China Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
49.5
50.2
50.1
Oct 2025
50.1
50.3
50.0
Sep 2025
50.0
50.6
50.3
Aug 2025
50.3
50.5
50.1
Jul 2025
50.1
50.3
50.5
Jun 2025
50.5
50.1
50.3
May 2025
50.3
50.0
50.4
Apr 2025
50.4
50.1
50.8
Mar 2025
50.8
49.5
50.4
Feb 2025
50.4
50.6
50.2
Jan 2025
50.2
51.9
52.2
Dec 2024
52.2
50.6
50.0
Nov 2024
50.0
50.1
50.2
Oct 2024
50.2
51.5
50.0
Sep 2024
50.0
51.2
50.3
Aug 2024
50.3
51.4
50.2
Jul 2024
50.2
51.3
50.5
Jun 2024
50.5
49.9
51.1
May 2024
51.1
51.2
51.2
Apr 2024
51.2
54.2
53.0
Mar 2024
53.0
51.4
51.4
Feb 2024
51.4
51.2
50.7
Jan 2024
50.7
44.0
50.4
Dec 2023
50.4
51.0
50.2
Nov 2023
50.2
50.9
50.6
Oct 2023
50.6
50.8
51.7
Sep 2023
51.7
50.8
51.0
Aug 2023
51.0
50.8
51.5
Jul 2023
51.5
50.8
53.2
Jun 2023
53.2
50.8
54.5
May 2023
54.5
50.7
56.4
Apr 2023
56.4
50.4
58.2
Mar 2023
58.2
50.0
56.3
Feb 2023
56.3
49.7
54.4
Jan 2023
54.4
51.0
41.6
Dec 2022
41.6
51.4
46.7
Nov 2022
46.7
51.7
48.7
Oct 2022
48.7
51.9
50.6
Sep 2022
50.6
52.0
52.6
Aug 2022
52.6
52.2
53.8
Jul 2022
53.8
52.3
54.7
Jun 2022
54.7
52.5
47.8
May 2022
47.8
50.7
41.9
Apr 2022
41.9
53.0
48.4
Mar 2022
48.4
53.2
51.6
Feb 2022
51.6
51.1
Jan 2022
51.1
53.2
52.7
Dec 2021
52.7
53.1
52.3
Nov 2021
52.3
53.0
52.4
Oct 2021
52.4
52.9
53.2
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code