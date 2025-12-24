Economic Calendar
China Industrial Production Year to Date y/y
|Medium
|6.0%
|
6.1%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
China's Industrial Production YTD y/y reflects the rate of growth of value added of industrial products manufactured from the beginning of the calendar year to current date, compared to the same period of the previous year. The indicator reflects data from a survey of large companies with the annual income of no less than 20 million yuan. Industrial production growth affects national GDP positively. Therefor, the value growth can be seen as positive for yuan quotes.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "China Industrial Production Year to Date y/y" macroeconomic indicator.
