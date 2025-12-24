CalendarSections

Canada Participation Rate

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
Statistics Canada
Sector:
Labor
Low 65.1% 65.4%
65.3%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
65.0%
65.1%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Canada Participation Rate is the percentage of the total number of labor-force age people (15 years and over) who are either employed or are actively seeking employment, in relation to the total population in the corresponding age group.

The indicator is considered a metric of the active part of the nation's entire labor force. For example, many individuals may get discouraged in economic recession conditions and stop seeking employment. Thus such individuals are excluded from the economically active population. Statistics confirm this logic: during recession, the share of economically active population is noticeably reduced. Also, the economically active population does not include students, housewives, prisoners and pensioners.

The indicator is usually analyzed along with the unemployment rate, because people categorized as unemployed may not be active labor market participants. On the other hand, unemployed people may have income and participate in economic processes. This category may include pensioners who spend their savings, or students trying to gain experience to enter the labor market later.

The proportion of economically active population may be reduced due to structural social changes, not only due to the overall economic health. For example, the increase in the birth rate leads to a decrease in the number of working women.

Parallel interpretation of the share of the participation rate and the unemployment rate provides for a better understanding of general employment trends in the economy.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Participation Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
65.1%
65.4%
65.3%
Oct 2025
65.3%
65.2%
65.2%
Sep 2025
65.2%
65.0%
65.1%
Aug 2025
65.1%
65.3%
65.2%
Jul 2025
65.2%
65.4%
65.4%
Jun 2025
65.4%
65.2%
65.3%
May 2025
65.3%
65.2%
65.3%
Apr 2025
65.3%
65.1%
65.2%
Mar 2025
65.2%
65.3%
65.3%
Feb 2025
65.3%
65.4%
65.5%
Jan 2025
65.5%
65.1%
65.4%
Dec 2024
65.1%
65.4%
65.1%
Nov 2024
65.1%
64.7%
64.8%
Oct 2024
64.8%
64.9%
64.9%
Sep 2024
64.9%
65.1%
65.1%
Aug 2024
65.1%
64.9%
65.0%
Jul 2024
65.0%
65.3%
65.3%
Jun 2024
65.3%
65.5%
65.4%
May 2024
65.4%
65.4%
65.4%
Apr 2024
65.4%
65.3%
65.3%
Mar 2024
65.3%
65.3%
65.3%
Feb 2024
65.3%
65.5%
65.3%
Jan 2024
65.3%
65.3%
65.5%
Dec 2023
65.4%
65.2%
65.6%
Nov 2023
65.6%
65.6%
65.6%
Oct 2023
65.6%
65.5%
65.6%
Sep 2023
65.6%
65.5%
65.5%
Aug 2023
65.5%
65.6%
65.6%
Jul 2023
65.6%
65.6%
65.7%
Jun 2023
65.7%
65.5%
65.5%
May 2023
65.5%
65.6%
65.6%
Apr 2023
65.6%
65.6%
65.6%
Mar 2023
65.6%
65.7%
65.7%
Feb 2023
65.7%
65.3%
65.7%
Jan 2023
65.7%
64.9%
65.4%
Dec 2022
65.0%
64.8%
64.8%
Nov 2022
64.8%
64.8%
64.9%
Oct 2022
64.9%
64.7%
64.7%
Sep 2022
64.7%
64.7%
64.8%
Aug 2022
64.8%
64.8%
64.7%
Jul 2022
64.7%
65.1%
64.9%
Jun 2022
64.9%
65.3%
65.3%
May 2022
65.3%
65.3%
65.3%
Apr 2022
65.3%
65.4%
65.4%
Mar 2022
65.4%
65.2%
65.4%
Feb 2022
65.4%
65.1%
65.0%
Jan 2022
65.0%
65.3%
65.4%
Dec 2021
65.3%
65.3%
65.3%
Nov 2021
65.3%
65.4%
65.3%
Oct 2021
65.3%
65.3%
65.5%
