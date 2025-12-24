Canada Part-Time Employment Change reflects a change in the number of people having part-time jobs, in the given month. The part-time employment calculation coverage includes people who usually work less than 30 hours per week in their main or the only one job.

Part-time employment data is calculated based on a regular nationwide population survey. The survey is conducted throughout the country. The following categories are not included in the survey:

persons living on reserves and other Aboriginal settlements in the provinces

full-time members of the Canadian Armed Forces

persons living in extremely remote areas with very low population density

The specific feature of Canada's employment calculation is that the labor survey includes 15-year-olds, in contrast to most other developed countries, where labor force population includes citizens older than 15 years of age.

The presented data are seasonally adjusted.

The indicator readings should be interpreted with the context in mind. If analyzed separately, part-time employment growth is an indication of a growing labor market. But if part-time employment grows simultaneously with a decrease in full-time employment, this is seen as a negative factor.

