Canada Part-Time Employment Change

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
Statistics Canada
Sector:
Labor
Low 63.0 K
85.1 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
63.0 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Canada Part-Time Employment Change reflects a change in the number of people having part-time jobs, in the given month. The part-time employment calculation coverage includes people who usually work less than 30 hours per week in their main or the only one job.

Part-time employment data is calculated based on a regular nationwide population survey. The survey is conducted throughout the country. The following categories are not included in the survey:

  • persons living on reserves and other Aboriginal settlements in the provinces
  • full-time members of the Canadian Armed Forces
  • persons living in extremely remote areas with very low population density

The specific feature of Canada's employment calculation is that the labor survey includes 15-year-olds, in contrast to most other developed countries, where labor force population includes citizens older than 15 years of age.

The presented data are seasonally adjusted.

The indicator readings should be interpreted with the context in mind. If analyzed separately, part-time employment growth is an indication of a growing labor market. But if part-time employment grows simultaneously with a decrease in full-time employment, this is seen as a negative factor.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Part-Time Employment Change" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
63.0 K
85.1 K
Oct 2025
85.1 K
-45.6 K
Sep 2025
-45.6 K
-59.7 K
Aug 2025
-59.7 K
10.3 K
Jul 2025
10.3 K
69.5 K
Jun 2025
69.5 K
-48.8 K
May 2025
-48.8 K
-24.2 K
Apr 2025
-24.2 K
29.5 K
Mar 2025
29.5 K
20.8 K
Feb 2025
20.8 K
40.9 K
Jan 2025
40.9 K
31.8 K
Dec 2024
33.5 K
-3.6 K
Nov 2024
-3.6 K
-11.2 K
Oct 2024
-11.2 K
-65.3 K
Sep 2024
-65.3 K
65.7 K
Aug 2024
65.7 K
-64.4 K
Jul 2024
-64.4 K
1.9 K
Jun 2024
1.9 K
62.4 K
May 2024
62.4 K
50.3 K
Apr 2024
50.3 K
-1.6 K
Mar 2024
-1.6 K
-29.9 K
Feb 2024
-29.9 K
48.9 K
Jan 2024
48.9 K
23.6 K
Dec 2023
23.6 K
-34.7 K
Nov 2023
-34.7 K
20.8 K
Oct 2023
20.8 K
47.9 K
Sep 2023
47.9 K
7.8 K
Aug 2023
7.8 K
-8.1 K
Jul 2023
-8.1 K
-49.8 K
Jun 2023
-49.8 K
15.5 K
May 2023
15.5 K
47.6 K
Apr 2023
47.6 K
15.9 K
Mar 2023
15.9 K
-9.3 K
Feb 2023
-9.3 K
28.9 K
Jan 2023
28.9 K
19.5 K
Dec 2022
19.5 K
-40.6 K
Nov 2022
-40.6 K
-11.0 K
Oct 2022
-11.0 K
15.4 K
Sep 2022
15.4 K
37.5 K
Aug 2022
37.5 K
-17.5 K
Jul 2022
-17.5 K
-39.1 K
Jun 2022
-39.1 K
-95.8 K
May 2022
-95.8 K
47.1 K
Apr 2022
47.1 K
-20.3 K
Mar 2022
-20.3 K
215.1 K
Feb 2022
215.1 K
-117.4 K
Jan 2022
-117.4 K
-67.7 K
Dec 2021
-67.7 K
73.8 K
Nov 2021
73.8 K
-5.2 K
Oct 2021
-5.2 K
-36.5 K
