CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Canada Full-Time Employment Change

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
Statistics Canada
Sector:
Labor
Low -9.4 K
-18.5 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-9.4 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Canada Full-Time Employment Change reflects a change in the number of people having full-time jobs, in the given month. The full-time employment calculation coverage includes people who usually work no less than 30 hours per week in their main or the only one job.

Full-time employment data is calculated based on a regular nationwide population survey. The survey is conducted throughout the country. The following categories are not included in the survey:

  • persons living on reserves and other Aboriginal settlements in the provinces
  • full-time members of the Canadian Armed Forces
  • persons living in extremely remote areas with very low population density

The specific feature of Canada's employment calculation is that the labor survey includes 15-year-olds, in contrast to most other developed countries, where labor force population includes citizens older than 15 years of age.

The presented data are seasonally adjusted.

The indicator readings should be interpreted with the context in mind. Full-time employment growth is seen as a favorable factor for the national economy development.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Full-Time Employment Change" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-9.4 K
-18.5 K
Oct 2025
-18.5 K
106.1 K
Sep 2025
106.1 K
-6.0 K
Aug 2025
-6.0 K
-51.0 K
Jul 2025
-51.0 K
13.5 K
Jun 2025
13.5 K
57.7 K
May 2025
57.7 K
31.5 K
Apr 2025
31.5 K
-62.0 K
Mar 2025
-62.0 K
-19.7 K
Feb 2025
-19.7 K
35.2 K
Jan 2025
35.2 K
59.1 K
Dec 2024
57.5 K
54.2 K
Nov 2024
54.2 K
25.6 K
Oct 2024
25.6 K
112.0 K
Sep 2024
112.0 K
-43.6 K
Aug 2024
-43.6 K
61.6 K
Jul 2024
61.6 K
-3.4 K
Jun 2024
-3.4 K
-35.6 K
May 2024
-35.6 K
40.1 K
Apr 2024
40.1 K
-0.7 K
Mar 2024
-0.7 K
70.6 K
Feb 2024
70.6 K
-11.6 K
Jan 2024
-11.6 K
-23.5 K
Dec 2023
-23.5 K
59.6 K
Nov 2023
59.6 K
-3.3 K
Oct 2023
-3.3 K
15.8 K
Sep 2023
15.8 K
32.2 K
Aug 2023
32.2 K
1.7 K
Jul 2023
1.7 K
109.6 K
Jun 2023
109.6 K
-32.7 K
May 2023
-32.7 K
-6.2 K
Apr 2023
-6.2 K
18.8 K
Mar 2023
18.8 K
31.1 K
Feb 2023
31.1 K
121.1 K
Jan 2023
121.1 K
84.5 K
Dec 2022
84.5 K
50.7 K
Nov 2022
50.7 K
119.3 K
Oct 2022
119.3 K
5.7 K
Sep 2022
5.7 K
-77.2 K
Aug 2022
-77.2 K
-13.1 K
Jul 2022
-13.1 K
-4.0 K
Jun 2022
-4.0 K
135.4 K
May 2022
135.4 K
-31.6 K
Apr 2022
-31.6 K
92.7 K
Mar 2022
92.7 K
121.5 K
Feb 2022
121.5 K
-82.7 K
Jan 2022
-82.7 K
122.5 K
Dec 2021
122.5 K
79.9 K
Nov 2021
79.9 K
36.4 K
Oct 2021
36.4 K
193.6 K
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code