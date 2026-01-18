SignaleKategorien
Sascha Bauer

IRMA Gold Pro

Sascha Bauer
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 32%
PUPrime-Live 5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
106
Gewinntrades:
84 (79.24%)
Verlusttrades:
22 (20.75%)
Bester Trade:
129.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-127.30 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 077.68 USD (9 281 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-430.36 USD (4 244 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (99.25 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
148.35 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading-Aktivität:
107.39%
Max deposit load:
9.52%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
78
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.08
Long-Positionen:
58 (54.72%)
Short-Positionen:
48 (45.28%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.50
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-19.56 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-104.10 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-127.30 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
31.91%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.28 USD
Maximaler:
127.30 USD (5.44%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.44% (127.30 USD)
Kapital:
7.54% (219.90 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 58
EURUSD.s 48
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 492
EURUSD.s 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 4.1K
EURUSD.s 959
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +129.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -127 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +99.25 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -104.10 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PUPrime-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

STOP GAMBLING. START COPYING VERIFIED ALGORITHMIC EXCELLENCE.

Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.

This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.

THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:

- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.

- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.

- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.

WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.

THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.

Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.18 21:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
