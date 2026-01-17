SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Scalping Assasin
Tomas Kuprinskas

Gold Scalping Assasin

Tomas Kuprinskas
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 100 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 9%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
36
Gewinntrades:
35 (97.22%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (2.78%)
Bester Trade:
23.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-11.75 USD
Bruttoprofit:
209.30 USD (7 086 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-15.82 USD (388 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
27 (139.44 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
139.44 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.07
Trading-Aktivität:
12.83%
Max deposit load:
7.08%
Letzter Trade:
40 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
36
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
16.47
Long-Positionen:
30 (83.33%)
Short-Positionen:
6 (16.67%)
Profit-Faktor:
13.23
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.37 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-15.82 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-11.75 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-11.75 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.60%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.11 USD
Maximaler:
11.75 USD (0.51%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.51% (11.86 USD)
Kapital:
1.89% (43.59 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 194
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +23.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 27
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +139.44 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -11.75 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.55 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.22 × 300
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
12.84 × 129
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
16.45 × 71
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
24.03 × 157
Earnex-Trade
24.07 × 293
noch 2 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).

The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.

🔧 Trading Parameters

✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only
✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping
✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required
✔ Minimum deposit: $750
✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ No martingale
✔ No lot multiplication

Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.19 16:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 16:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.17 09:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gold Scalping Assasin
100 USD pro Monat
9%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
1
97%
36
97%
13%
13.23
5.37
USD
2%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.