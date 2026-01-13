SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / XAU Power NY Session
Jinarto

XAU Power NY Session

Jinarto
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 24%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
15
Gewinntrades:
12 (80.00%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (20.00%)
Bester Trade:
2.19 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.81 USD
Bruttoprofit:
13.69 USD (1 414 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3.42 USD (267 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (4.91 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4.91 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading-Aktivität:
8.08%
Max deposit load:
95.52%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
5.55
Long-Positionen:
15 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.00
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.14 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-1.81 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1.81 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
24.05%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.12 USD
Maximaler:
1.85 USD (3.50%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.50% (1.85 USD)
Kapital:
13.99% (5.99 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.19 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +4.91 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.81 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
4xHubInternational-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
noch 97 ...
XAU Power NY Session is a systematic XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal built to capture New York session volatility with disciplined, rule-based execution.

Trades are executed algorithmically with strict risk control and session filtering to avoid low-quality market conditions. The signal is designed for traders who prefer a transparent, consistent approach to gold trading rather than discretionary decisions.

Subscription: $30 / month
Recommended starting size: 0.01 lot
Leverage: 1:500
Suggested minimum balance: $30–$50 (higher balance recommended for smoother drawdown)
Infrastructure: New York VPS + IC Markets for low-latency execution

Questions about settings or risk guidance: feel free to message the developer.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.14 05:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 04:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 01:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 01:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 19:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 19:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 19:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
XAU Power NY Session
30 USD pro Monat
24%
0
0
USD
45
USD
1
100%
15
80%
8%
4.00
0.68
USD
14%
1:500
Kopieren

