Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick KP

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 125 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 22%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
35
Gewinntrades:
26 (74.28%)
Verlusttrades:
9 (25.71%)
Bester Trade:
59.80 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-25.75 USD
Bruttoprofit:
271.04 USD (10 002 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-115.85 USD (2 575 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (113.09 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
113.09 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading-Aktivität:
3.97%
Max deposit load:
30.70%
Letzter Trade:
31 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
35
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
4.21
Long-Positionen:
29 (82.86%)
Short-Positionen:
6 (17.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.34
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.43 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.42 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-12.87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-36.41 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-36.41 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
21.93%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
9.68 USD
Maximaler:
36.85 USD (4.68%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.83% (36.41 USD)
Kapital:
1.99% (15.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
US30 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 95
US30 60
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +59.80 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +113.09 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -36.41 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

·   Trades: US30, XUAUSD, XTIUSD

·   Max Controlled Drawdown: 10%

·   Expected Profit: Monthly 10% +

·   No Martingale, no hedging, no emotional trading

·   Recommended Minimum Deposit: $500 or More

·   Recommended Leverage: 500 and More (MT4)

 

For optimal results, ICMarkets with ‘raw spread account’ is strongly recommended!

2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 12:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 11:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 10:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.11 15:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
