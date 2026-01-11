SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / PhoenixGold
Inyoman Adi Sastrawan

PhoenixGold

Inyoman Adi Sastrawan
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2026 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
150
Gewinntrades:
119 (79.33%)
Verlusttrades:
31 (20.67%)
Bester Trade:
5.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-23.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
145.96 USD (8 774 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-151.54 USD (8 648 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (19.35 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
19.35 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
150
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.08
Long-Positionen:
100 (66.67%)
Short-Positionen:
50 (33.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.96
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.04 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.23 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.89 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-0.94 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-23.60 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
13.26%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
35.86 USD
Maximaler:
66.48 USD (121.36%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
63.03% (66.48 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 126
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +5.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +19.35 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.94 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29516
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real17
2.82 × 17
noch 94 ...
This signal is generated by a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold), with a focus on risk management, volatility control, and disciplined execution.

The system uses multi-timeframe trend confirmation and pending order execution to trade selectively. Trading activity may be reduced or paused during extreme market volatility.

The EA does not use martingale or grid strategies and applies strict risk and exposure limits. Open trades are managed automatically to protect capital.

⚠️ Trading Gold involves high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.11 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 08:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.11 08:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
