Edirin Meshu

FIREBLOOD EA

Edirin Meshu
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
34
Gewinntrades:
13 (38.23%)
Verlusttrades:
21 (61.76%)
Bester Trade:
24.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-13.96 USD
Bruttoprofit:
77.35 USD (48 832 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-88.61 USD (77 172 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (42.73 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
42.73 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
34
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
22 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.22
Long-Positionen:
31 (91.18%)
Short-Positionen:
3 (8.82%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.87
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.22 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-41.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-41.67 USD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-9.68%
Algo-Trading:
8%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
40.03 USD
Maximaler:
50.72 USD (82.85%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Live demonstration of Fireblood Ultimate Multi-Symbol Scalper v2.6.8 – institutional-grade, correlation-aware scalper focused on XAUUSD\

Key highlights:

  • Conservative risk (0.8–1.0% per trade)
  • Trailing stop, breakeven & partial closes enabled
  • Weekly session health system (GREEN/AMBER/RED) – very strict drawdown control
  • Prop-firm friendly settings (daily DD & profit limits active)
  • Max 2–3 positions per symbol, max 10–12 trades/day
  • Low spread ECN broker, VPS 24/5

Goal: Steady growth with maximum discipline – no revenge, no overtrading. Perfect preview before buying the full EA on MQL5 Market.

Risk note: Trading involves risk. Past/demo performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Join the winners. Stack smart. What color is your Bugatti gonna be? 💰🔥


