- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-28K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Live demonstration of Fireblood Ultimate Multi-Symbol Scalper v2.6.8 – institutional-grade, correlation-aware scalper focused on XAUUSD\
Key highlights:
- Conservative risk (0.8–1.0% per trade)
- Trailing stop, breakeven & partial closes enabled
- Weekly session health system (GREEN/AMBER/RED) – very strict drawdown control
- Prop-firm friendly settings (daily DD & profit limits active)
- Max 2–3 positions per symbol, max 10–12 trades/day
- Low spread ECN broker, VPS 24/5
Goal: Steady growth with maximum discipline – no revenge, no overtrading. Perfect preview before buying the full EA on MQL5 Market.
Risk note: Trading involves risk. Past/demo performance is not a guarantee of future results.
