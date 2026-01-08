SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / GoldKiller
John Robert Macapagal

GoldKiller

John Robert Macapagal
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 -94%
MacroMarketsSolutions-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
49
Gewinntrades:
33 (67.34%)
Verlusttrades:
16 (32.65%)
Bester Trade:
11 540.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-9 720.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
34 344.50 USD (6 330 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-48 444.86 USD (8 724 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (19 428.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
19 428.00 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
96.35%
Max deposit load:
87.00%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
49
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
13 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.39
Long-Positionen:
19 (38.78%)
Short-Positionen:
30 (61.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.71
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-287.76 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1 040.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3 027.80 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-25 170.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-25 170.00 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-94.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
14 108.86 USD
Maximaler:
36 279.86 USD (97.60%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
97.60% (36 279.86 USD)
Kapital:
32.43% (4 890.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. -14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. -2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +11 540.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -9 720 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +19 428.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -25 170.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MacroMarketsSolutions-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe


🔹 What We Offer:

  • Expert buy/sell signals with entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels

  • Real-time market analysis for gold trends

  • Risk management tips to protect your capital

  • Alerts for major market events affecting gold prices

🔹 Why Join Us:

  • Signals are clear, concise, and actionable

  • Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders

  • Grow your trading knowledge while maximizing profits

  • Community of like-minded traders sharing insights

📈 Trade smarter. Trade gold. Join now and never miss a profitable opportunity!


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 13:37
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.09 13:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.08 08:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 08:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
GoldKiller
30 USD pro Monat
-94%
0
0
USD
900
USD
1
0%
49
67%
96%
0.70
-287.76
USD
98%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.