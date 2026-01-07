SignaleKategorien
Rwm Lmpl

High Roller MT5

Rwm Lmpl
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
7
Gewinntrades:
5 (71.42%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (28.57%)
Bester Trade:
96.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-7.55 USD
Bruttoprofit:
259.85 USD (932 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-9.50 USD (63 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (149.53 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
149.53 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.91
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
28.30%
Letzter Trade:
24 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
33.16
Long-Positionen:
5 (71.43%)
Short-Positionen:
2 (28.57%)
Profit-Faktor:
27.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
35.76 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
51.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.75 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-7.55 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7.55 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
25.04%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
7.55 USD (0.69%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
50.21% (2 858.40 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD 5
AUDCAD 2
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 53
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 501
AUDCAD 368
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +96.04 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +149.53 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -7.55 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.06 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.09 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.10 × 167
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.33 × 3
AmanaCapital-Live
0.35 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.38 × 131
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.43 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 14
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.50 × 2
FBS-Real
0.55 × 190
NoahGlobal-Server
0.68 × 22
GoMarkets-Live
0.76 × 474
noch 44 ...
High Roller for MT5

High-Risk, High-Reward Algorithmic Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

High Roller is an aggressive algorithmic trading signal designed for experienced traders who are willing to accept elevated risk in pursuit of higher returns.
It is based on a similar core mechanism to North Star, but operates with significantly increased exposure and faster equity growth potential.

This signal is not suitable for conservative accounts or risk-averse investors.

Trading Approach

Advanced multi-layer position management with aggressive scaling
Adaptive entries responding to volatility and momentum shifts
Dynamic exposure adjustment to maximize profit potential
Algorithmic exit logic optimized for strong market moves

The strategy is designed to capitalize on sustained trends and volatility expansions, accepting larger drawdowns as part of its profit profile.

Risk Profile

High Roller intentionally operates with increased risk compared to standard signals.
Drawdowns can be sharp and rapid during unfavorable market conditions.

Regular profit withdrawals are strongly recommended to reduce account exposure and lock in gains over time.

Performance Characteristics

High trade intensity during active market phases
Multiple simultaneous positions per pair
Higher volatility in equity curve
Designed for traders seeking aggressive growth rather than capital preservation

Account Requirements

Minimum Balance: $1,500 USD
Recommended Balance: $3,000+ USD
Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

Recommended Broker

For best execution quality and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.07 19:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.07 12:50
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 12:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 12:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 12:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
