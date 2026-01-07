- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDCAD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|197
|AUDCAD
|53
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|501
|AUDCAD
|368
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.06 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.09 × 122
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.10 × 167
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.33 × 3
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.35 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.38 × 131
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.43 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 14
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.50 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.55 × 190
|
NoahGlobal-Server
|0.68 × 22
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.76 × 474
High Roller for MT5
High-Risk, High-Reward Algorithmic Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD
Overview
High Roller is an aggressive algorithmic trading signal designed for experienced traders who are willing to accept elevated risk in pursuit of higher returns.
It is based on a similar core mechanism to North Star, but operates with significantly increased exposure and faster equity growth potential.
This signal is not suitable for conservative accounts or risk-averse investors.
Trading Approach
Advanced multi-layer position management with aggressive scaling
Adaptive entries responding to volatility and momentum shifts
Dynamic exposure adjustment to maximize profit potential
Algorithmic exit logic optimized for strong market moves
The strategy is designed to capitalize on sustained trends and volatility expansions, accepting larger drawdowns as part of its profit profile.
Risk Profile
High Roller intentionally operates with increased risk compared to standard signals.
Drawdowns can be sharp and rapid during unfavorable market conditions.
Regular profit withdrawals are strongly recommended to reduce account exposure and lock in gains over time.
Performance Characteristics
High trade intensity during active market phases
Multiple simultaneous positions per pair
Higher volatility in equity curve
Designed for traders seeking aggressive growth rather than capital preservation
Account Requirements
Minimum Balance: $1,500 USD
Recommended Balance: $3,000+ USD
Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)
Recommended Broker
For best execution quality and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.
FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.
Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.