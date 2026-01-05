SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Aurox AI
Hizbullah Mangal

Aurox AI

Hizbullah Mangal
0 Bewertungen
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
0
Gewinntrades:
0 (0.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
0.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
0.00 USD
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Keine Angabe

  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +0.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 0
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +0.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Aurox AI – Gold Trading Signal Description

This signal is powered by Aurox AI, an advanced artificial intelligence trading system currently in active development and testing.

Aurox AI is engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and is built around a selective execution model. The system does not trade continuously or chase market movement. Instead, it waits for precise internal conditions to align before executing trades, prioritizing accuracy, control, and risk efficiency.

The core of Aurox AI combines:

  • Rule-based institutional trading logic

  • Multiple adaptive AI models

  • Advanced market condition filtering

The objective of Aurox AI is maximum trade precision, focusing on high-probability setups rather than trade frequency. Every position is treated as an independent decision, with strict internal validation before execution.

This signal represents real testing data from an unreleased AI system, allowing users to follow the development phase of Aurox AI before its official public launch.

Aurox AI is designed for traders who value discipline, structure, and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive or uncontrolled strategies.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 19:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 19:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 19:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 19:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 19:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
