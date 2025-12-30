SignaleKategorien
Kenan Gokbak

TrendArt

Kenan Gokbak
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
FxPro-MT5
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
8
Gewinntrades:
3 (37.50%)
Verlusttrades:
5 (62.50%)
Bester Trade:
6.80 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.88 USD
Bruttoprofit:
10.12 USD (134 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7.87 USD (336 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (10.12 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
10.12 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
97.88%
Max deposit load:
81.08%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.29
Long-Positionen:
8 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.29
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.37 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.57 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-7.87 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7.87 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.75%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7.87 USD
Maximaler:
7.87 USD (2.62%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.62% (7.87 USD)
Kapital:
12.93% (38.79 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -202
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FxPro-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 52
PrimeXBroker-Live
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 139
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 59
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 14
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 8
AlfaForexRU-Real
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 30
FXFlatMT5-LiveServer
0.04 × 55
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.13 × 75
📊 Single Timeframe – 7 Indicator Score-Based Trading Signal (MT5)

This Expert Advisor generates trading signals using a single user-selected timeframe and a score-based decision system built on 7 classical technical indicators.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, the EA evaluates market consensus by combining multiple signals into one clear decision.

🔧 Indicators Used

All indicators are calculated on the same timeframe selected by the user:

  • MACD (trend & momentum)

  • RSI (strength & overbought/oversold)

  • Stochastic Oscillator (momentum)

  • ADX with +DI / -DI (trend direction)

  • EMA Fast / Slow (trend filter)

  • CCI (price deviation)

  • Williams %R (momentum confirmation)

Each indicator produces:

  • +1 → BUY

  • -1 → SELL

  • 0 → Neutral

🧮 Signal Logic

The EA calculates a total score by summing all indicator signals:

Total Score = Sum of 7 indicator votes

📌 Trade Conditions

  • BUY when Total Score ≥ +4

  • SELL when Total Score ≤ -4

  • No trade if score is between -3 and +3

This ensures trades are opened only when multiple indicators agree, reducing false signals.

📈 Visual Signal Panel

The EA includes a built-in on-chart signal panel that shows:

  • Individual BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL signals for each indicator

  • Current Total Score

  • Final trading intent (BUY / SELL / NONE)

This provides full transparency and helps users understand why a signal is generated.

⚡ Performance & Reliability

  • Single timeframe → fast execution

  • Indicator handles created once (high performance)

  • Uses closed bars only (no repainting)

  • Suitable for live trading

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is a signal and strategy tool, not a guaranteed profit system.
Always test on demo accounts and use proper risk management.


2025.12.30 15:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 15:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 14:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 14:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 07:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 07:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 07:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 07:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 07:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
