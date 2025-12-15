SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Jangan Bobor Exness Copy Trading
Muhamad Adi Sujai

Jangan Bobor Exness Copy Trading

Muhamad Adi Sujai
0 Bewertungen
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -78%
Exness-Real
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
218
Gewinntrades:
104 (47.70%)
Verlusttrades:
114 (52.29%)
Bester Trade:
31.34 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-14.31 USD
Bruttoprofit:
111.37 USD (323 806 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-190.72 USD (765 105 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (44.50 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
44.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
14.10%
Max deposit load:
133.69%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
197
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.71
Long-Positionen:
130 (59.63%)
Short-Positionen:
88 (40.37%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.58
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.67 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-8.85 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-30.16 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-77.79%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
79.35 USD
Maximaler:
112.20 USD (83.20%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
83.20% (112.20 USD)
Kapital:
31.89% (15.62 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 184
BTCUSDm 34
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -51
BTCUSDm -28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -51K
BTCUSDm -390K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +31.34 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -14 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +44.50 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8.85 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Automatic trading by an expert advisor on BTCUSD only. 

If you'd like to copy my account, please note that it only trades BTCUSD, with a spread of 1800 pips and no commission. If your broker's account conditions are different, your trading results may vary significantly, as I employ a scalping trading strategy. Therefore, if you want to copy, it is best to use the same broker as my account.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 11:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 10:08
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 06:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 04:15
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 04:15
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 04:15
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.15 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 16:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 16:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Jangan Bobor Exness Copy Trading
30 USD pro Monat
-78%
0
0
USD
23
USD
2
99%
218
47%
14%
0.58
-0.36
USD
83%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.