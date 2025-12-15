- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|184
|BTCUSDm
|34
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-51
|BTCUSDm
|-28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-51K
|BTCUSDm
|-390K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Automatic trading by an expert advisor on BTCUSD only.
If you'd like to copy my account, please note that it only trades BTCUSD, with a spread of 1800 pips and no commission. If your broker's account conditions are different, your trading results may vary significantly, as I employ a scalping trading strategy. Therefore, if you want to copy, it is best to use the same broker as my account.
USD
USD
USD