SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Alwinson Gold AT STD
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo

Alwinson Gold AT STD

Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 19%
Headway-Real
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
32
Gewinntrades:
27 (84.37%)
Verlusttrades:
5 (15.63%)
Bester Trade:
45.55 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-26.14 USD
Bruttoprofit:
181.73 USD (10 762 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-54.74 USD (4 166 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
18 (134.82 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
134.82 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading-Aktivität:
8.86%
Max deposit load:
17.56%
Letzter Trade:
18 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
0
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.42
Long-Positionen:
32 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.32
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.95 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-52.48 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-52.48 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
18.53%
Algo-Trading:
71%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
52.48 USD (5.97%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.74% (52.48 USD)
Kapital:
19.92% (143.36 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 127
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +45.55 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 18
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +134.82 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -52.48 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-MT5 2
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.40 × 25
FBSTradestone-Real
1.53 × 36
Alpari-MT5
1.58 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.79 × 170
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.00 × 37
Exness-MT5Real5
2.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real31
3.18 × 57
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.27 × 33
Tickmill-Live
5.35 × 17
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Update Notice

This signal has been migrated to a different broker to reduce trading costs and improve long-term efficiency.
Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348301


This account is operated in a semi-automatic mode: trades are executed by an EA with selective manual intervention.

The strategy applies a Buy-Only averaging-down model on Gold (XAUUSD), accepting higher risk in exchange for potentially higher monthly returns.


Broker Information:
This project uses Headway for execution.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 10:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 07:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 07:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 22:16
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 20:13
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 15:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 09:53
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Alwinson Gold AT STD
30 USD pro Monat
19%
0
0
USD
1
USD
1
71%
32
84%
9%
3.31
3.97
USD
20%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.