Mark Anthony Jimenez

Stallion

Mark Anthony Jimenez
0 Bewertungen
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -60%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
747
Gewinntrades:
365 (48.86%)
Verlusttrades:
382 (51.14%)
Bester Trade:
1 043.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-662.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
23 278.09 USD (804 962 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-19 187.85 USD (442 373 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
25 (1 598.23 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 598.23 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
78.75%
Max deposit load:
152.14%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
116
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.37
Long-Positionen:
681 (91.16%)
Short-Positionen:
66 (8.84%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.21
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
63.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-50.23 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
19 (-458.48 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 255.74 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-70.63%
Algo-Trading:
72%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
626.75 USD
Maximaler:
2 983.34 USD (88.89%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
99.36% (2 982.76 USD)
Kapital:
59.18% (679.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 668
GBPCAD 55
XAGUSD 22
GBPAUD 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
GBPCAD 149
XAGUSD 1.5K
GBPAUD 43
USDCHF -58
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 285K
GBPCAD 1.9K
XAGUSD 76K
GBPAUD 75
USDCHF -40
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 043.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -663 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 25
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 598.23 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -458.48 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 19
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3620
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 472
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.33 × 246
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.84 × 227
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
StriforLtd-Live
2.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
noch 100 ...
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.

It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success. 

I recommend to use a broker with a very tight Spreads like IC Markets. You can check them out and see for yourself for their very low spreads and some starts from 0.

A minimum of USD$600 trading balance so that it can cover for drawdowns.

Leverage of 1:500 

1. BE REALISTIC.

2. BE LOGICAL.

3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.

  • Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk. 
  • This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
  • Your profits will also depend from your capital.
  • Trade only what you can afford to lose.

MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!


    Keine Bewertungen
