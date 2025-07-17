SignaleKategorien
Mehta Pratik Bharatbhai

Best AI Gold Trader

Mehta Pratik Bharatbhai
0 Bewertungen
27 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -27%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 492
Gewinntrades:
924 (61.93%)
Verlusttrades:
568 (38.07%)
Bester Trade:
102.45 SGD
Schlechtester Trade:
-246.86 SGD
Bruttoprofit:
4 048.73 SGD (468 872 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4 499.96 SGD (589 571 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
154 (57.07 SGD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
212.51 SGD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
32.65%
Max deposit load:
101.67%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
185
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.52
Long-Positionen:
673 (45.11%)
Short-Positionen:
819 (54.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.90
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.30 SGD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.38 SGD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.92 SGD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
28 (-6.89 SGD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-329.96 SGD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.41%
Jahresprognose:
4.99%
Algo-Trading:
88%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
810.63 SGD
Maximaler:
865.36 SGD (559.27%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
35.23% (669.49 SGD)
Kapital:
19.45% (305.22 SGD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
ETHUSD.s 627
XAUUSD.s 515
EURUSD.s 237
USDJPY.s 104
USDSGD.s 9
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD.s -473
XAUUSD.s 83
EURUSD.s -21
USDJPY.s -39
USDSGD.s 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD.s -113K
XAUUSD.s -2.2K
EURUSD.s -3.1K
USDJPY.s -2.8K
USDSGD.s -16
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +102.45 SGD
Schlechtester Trade: -247 SGD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +57.07 SGD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6.89 SGD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "IG-LIVE" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

The Ultimate FX Scalper Pro EA is a high-performance, fully automated trading robot designed to generate consistent profits in the forex market. Built using advanced algorithmic trading technology, this EA is optimized for scalping and short-term trading, capitalizing on micro price movements with high accuracy.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA handles everything for you—market analysis, entry, risk management, and exit—24/5.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.11 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.11 02:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 21:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 20:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 20:06
80% of trades performed within 7 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of the 159 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Best AI Gold Trader
99 USD pro Monat
-27%
0
0
USD
10K
SGD
27
88%
1 492
61%
33%
0.89
-0.30
SGD
35%
1:200
