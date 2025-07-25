Währungen / OCTO
OCTO: Eightco Holdings Inc
24.11 USD 16.06 (39.98%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OCTO hat sich für heute um -39.98% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.96 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.94 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Eightco Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
23.96 38.94
Jahresspanne
0.98 83.12
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 40.17
- Eröffnung
- 37.71
- Bid
- 24.11
- Ask
- 24.41
- Tief
- 23.96
- Hoch
- 38.94
- Volumen
- 10.683 K
- Tagesänderung
- -39.98%
- Monatsänderung
- 1529.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2111.93%
- Jahresänderung
- 913.03%
