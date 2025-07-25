KurseKategorien
OCTO: Eightco Holdings Inc

24.11 USD 16.06 (39.98%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von OCTO hat sich für heute um -39.98% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.96 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.94 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Eightco Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
23.96 38.94
Jahresspanne
0.98 83.12
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
40.17
Eröffnung
37.71
Bid
24.11
Ask
24.41
Tief
23.96
Hoch
38.94
Volumen
10.683 K
Tagesänderung
-39.98%
Monatsänderung
1529.05%
6-Monatsänderung
2111.93%
Jahresänderung
913.03%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
