Währungen / IPA
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
IPA: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd
2.07 USD 0.14 (7.25%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IPA hat sich für heute um 7.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.24 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPA News
- MindWalk Inc. meldet starkes Q1 2025 und firmiert von ImmunoPrecise Antibodies um
- Earnings call transcript: MindWalk Inc. reports strong Q1 2025 performance, rebrands from ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
- Phreesia (PHR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies rebrands as MindWalk, changes ticker to HYFT
- ImmunoPrecise advances dengue vaccine program to manufacturing phase
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies sells Netherlands subsidiary to AVS Bio for $12m
- Earnings call transcript: ImmunoPrecise sees record revenue in Q4 2025
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies appoints data expert Jeff Fried to advisory board
- ImmunoPrecise regains Nasdaq compliance as share price stabilizes
- ImmunoPrecise Advances Universal Dengue Vaccine, Confirming Safety, Immune Activation, and Structural Stability Using its LENSai™ Platform Powered by Patented HYFT ® Technology
- ImmunoPrecise stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright
- AI-Designed GLP-1 Peptides from ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Surpass Semaglutide in Receptor Activation Studies
- ImmunoPrecise identifies universal dengue vaccine target
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Engages CORE IR to Enhance Investor Engagement Efforts
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Present at Maxim Group’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Rubrik Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
- What's Going On With ImmunoPrecise Stock Thursday? - ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)
Tagesspanne
2.00 2.24
Jahresspanne
0.27 3.25
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.93
- Eröffnung
- 2.00
- Bid
- 2.07
- Ask
- 2.37
- Tief
- 2.00
- Hoch
- 2.24
- Volumen
- 1.696 K
- Tagesänderung
- 7.25%
- Monatsänderung
- -10.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 459.46%
- Jahresänderung
- 223.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K