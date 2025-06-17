Währungen / HOUS
HOUS: Anywhere Real Estate Inc
7.18 USD 0.17 (2.31%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HOUS hat sich für heute um -2.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.42 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Anywhere Real Estate Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
HOUS News
- Here's Why Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Guaranteed Rate Affinity names Matthew Hibler as SVP of mortgage lending
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HOUS)
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate Q2 2025 slides: luxury segment shines amid margin pressure
- Anywhere Real Estate shares rise nearly 3% as housing market momentum improves
- Anywhere RE earnings missed by $0.07, revenue was in line with estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Why Fast-paced Mover Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- The RMR Group: Stock Is Undervalued But Needs To Grow Revenues Into 2026
- Anywhere Appoints Tom Hudson as Head of Investor Relations
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Report: Demand for Luxury Real Estate Holds Strong; More Affluent Home Buyers Paying in Cash Amid Rate Pressures
- Title Resources Group Appoints Natasha Branch as Underwriting Counsel for North Carolina
- Anywhere Appoints Barri Rafferty as Chief Communications Officer and Head of Public Affairs
- Anywhere prices $500 million in senior secured notes at 9.75%
- Anywhere Real Estate stock holds steady as KBW reaffirms rating
- Moody’s affirms Anywhere Real Estate’s B3 CFR, adjusts debt ratings
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Unveils 2025 List of "30 Under 30" Honorees
- Guaranteed Rate Affinity Appoints Linda Vo as Regional Manager in North Texas
- Anywhere announces proposed $500 million notes offering
Tagesspanne
7.18 7.42
Jahresspanne
2.71 7.55
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.35
- Eröffnung
- 7.36
- Bid
- 7.18
- Ask
- 7.48
- Tief
- 7.18
- Hoch
- 7.42
- Volumen
- 285
- Tagesänderung
- -2.31%
- Monatsänderung
- 20.88%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 114.97%
- Jahresänderung
- 40.78%
