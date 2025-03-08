Währungen / HI
HI: Hillenbrand Inc
25.32 USD 1.23 (5.11%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HI hat sich für heute um 5.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 24.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 25.62 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Hillenbrand Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
HI News
Tagesspanne
24.38 25.62
Jahresspanne
18.36 35.59
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24.09
- Eröffnung
- 24.60
- Bid
- 25.32
- Ask
- 25.62
- Tief
- 24.38
- Hoch
- 25.62
- Volumen
- 520
- Tagesänderung
- 5.11%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.14%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 5.46%
- Jahresänderung
- -8.29%
