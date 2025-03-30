KurseKategorien
Währungen / GCI
Zurück zum Aktien

GCI: Gannett Co Inc

4.38 USD 0.10 (2.34%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GCI hat sich für heute um 2.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.38 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Gannett Co Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GCI News

Tagesspanne
4.25 4.38
Jahresspanne
2.55 5.91
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.28
Eröffnung
4.30
Bid
4.38
Ask
4.68
Tief
4.25
Hoch
4.38
Volumen
1.472 K
Tagesänderung
2.34%
Monatsänderung
7.88%
6-Monatsänderung
51.56%
Jahresänderung
-22.20%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K