GCI: Gannett Co Inc
4.38 USD 0.10 (2.34%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GCI hat sich für heute um 2.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gannett Co Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
4.25 4.38
Jahresspanne
2.55 5.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.28
- Eröffnung
- 4.30
- Bid
- 4.38
- Ask
- 4.68
- Tief
- 4.25
- Hoch
- 4.38
- Volumen
- 1.472 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.34%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.88%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 51.56%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.20%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K