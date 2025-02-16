KurseKategorien
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A

20.14 USD 0.50 (2.55%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CMPO hat sich für heute um 2.55% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.36 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die CompoSecure Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
19.60 20.36
Jahresspanne
9.25 20.36
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
19.64
Eröffnung
19.78
Bid
20.14
Ask
20.44
Tief
19.60
Hoch
20.36
Volumen
2.612 K
Tagesänderung
2.55%
Monatsänderung
7.70%
6-Monatsänderung
87.00%
Jahresänderung
43.55%
