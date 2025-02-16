Währungen / CMPO
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A
20.14 USD 0.50 (2.55%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CMPO hat sich für heute um 2.55% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.36 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CompoSecure Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
19.60 20.36
Jahresspanne
9.25 20.36
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 19.64
- Eröffnung
- 19.78
- Bid
- 20.14
- Ask
- 20.44
- Tief
- 19.60
- Hoch
- 20.36
- Volumen
- 2.612 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.55%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.70%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 87.00%
- Jahresänderung
- 43.55%
