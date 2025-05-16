Währungen / ATUS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ATUS: Altice USA Inc Class A
2.69 USD 0.02 (0.74%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ATUS hat sich für heute um -0.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.69 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.73 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Altice USA Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATUS News
- Ciena's Stock Skyrockets 143% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left?
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Altice USA stock to Sell on competitive pressures
- Columbia High Yield Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:INEAX)
- Company News for Aug 8, 2025
- Altice USA, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ATUS)
- Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Altice USA (ATUS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Altice USA posts earnings miss, improved broadband trends
- Altice USA Q2 2025 slides: subscriber losses narrow as fiber penetration grows
- Altice Portugal cuts 1,000 jobs as AI implementation renders roles redundant - Bloomberg
- Lumentum (LITE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Comcast: A Broadband Reset Cannot Be Half-Hearted (NASDAQ:CMCSA)
- Analysts Estimate Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Charter is bleeding internet subscribers — and the stock could see its worst day ever
- Stock Market Today: Midday Movers; Goldman Warns on Speculation; Vanguard Cuts U.S. Growth Forecast
- Altice: Beneficial Sale, But Many Challenges (Rating Downgrade)
- Altice USA secures $1 billion asset-backed loan facility
- Altice USA Stock: The Core Problem Isn't Broadband, It's Wireless (NYSE:ATUS)
- Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Results
- Altice USA shareholders approve board and executive pay
- Optimum introduces Bango-powered subscription bundles
- Google, Eli Lilly lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
Tagesspanne
2.69 2.73
Jahresspanne
1.95 3.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.71
- Eröffnung
- 2.71
- Bid
- 2.69
- Ask
- 2.99
- Tief
- 2.69
- Hoch
- 2.73
- Volumen
- 34
- Tagesänderung
- -0.74%
- Monatsänderung
- 19.03%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.51%
- Jahresänderung
- 8.91%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K